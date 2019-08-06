Home Nation

Scrapping Article 370 will allow J&K children to get protection under law: NCPCR

The abolition of Article 370 will "completely integrate" the state with the Indian Union like other princely states in 1950 and its residents will enjoy equal rights like other citizens.

Published: 06th August 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's child rights body on Monday welcomed the Centre's move to scrap Article 370, saying it would allow children of the state to enjoy right to education and get protection under various provisions of the law.

The Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- including exemption from central laws unless they are approved by the state legislature -- and proposed that the state be split into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The abolition of Article 370 will "completely integrate" the state with the Indian Union like other princely states in 1950 and its residents will enjoy equal rights like other citizens, officials said on Monday.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the Article 35A will automatically become void, thereby annulling the special status enjoyed by the residents over land, business and employment.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights welcomed the move, saying it would now allow children of the state to enjoy basic rights to education and get protection under various provisions of the law.

ALSO READ | Scrapping of Article 370: Here's how Amit Shah and co executed the 'top secret' task

"Children in J&K will be now protected by CLPRA (Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation) Act from any form of child labour. Children in Jammu and Kashmir will now get their Constitutional Fundamental Right to Education which was earlier conferred by Article 21A," said NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

He further said that right to protection of children of Jammu and Kashmir will also get ensured through Juvenile Justice Act.

"Children of Jammu Kashmir will now get protection against Sexual Offences through an effective POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 child rights NCPCR child abuse Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp