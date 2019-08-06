Scrapping Article 370 will allow J&K children to get protection under law: NCPCR

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's child rights body on Monday welcomed the Centre's move to scrap Article 370, saying it would allow children of the state to enjoy right to education and get protection under various provisions of the law.

The Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- including exemption from central laws unless they are approved by the state legislature -- and proposed that the state be split into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The abolition of Article 370 will "completely integrate" the state with the Indian Union like other princely states in 1950 and its residents will enjoy equal rights like other citizens, officials said on Monday.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the Article 35A will automatically become void, thereby annulling the special status enjoyed by the residents over land, business and employment.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights welcomed the move, saying it would now allow children of the state to enjoy basic rights to education and get protection under various provisions of the law.

"Children in J&K will be now protected by CLPRA (Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation) Act from any form of child labour. Children in Jammu and Kashmir will now get their Constitutional Fundamental Right to Education which was earlier conferred by Article 21A," said NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

He further said that right to protection of children of Jammu and Kashmir will also get ensured through Juvenile Justice Act.

"Children of Jammu Kashmir will now get protection against Sexual Offences through an effective POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act," he said.