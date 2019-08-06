Situation totally peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir: Police

By PTI

JAMMU: The situation in all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir is totally peaceful, amid unprecedented security cover and restrictions, top officials said on Tuesday.

There are no untoward reports from anywhere in the state, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said from Srinagar, a day after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

The law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir is "totally peaceful", Singh said.

In Srinagar city, where there has been a virtual communications blackout with few phones and internet connections, people who have urgent work are being allowed to move despite strict restrictions, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choduhary said.

On Monday night, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the security situation with senior officials and emphasised the need for constant alertness and preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

According to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson, the governor held a meeting with top officials and reviewed the prevailing security and law and order scenario in the state.