Trinamool Congress member shot dead in West Bengal

By IANS

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress member succumbed to gunshot injuries in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Tuesday.

"Jahangir Sheikh, 40, a panchayat samiti member of the Trinamool Congress, was shot at by some miscreants on Monday. He died at a nearby hospital," said an officer of Kandi police station.

The officer said that they had not received any written complaint of the killing.

Whether the incident was a political clash or the result of any personal enmity will be investigated, he added.