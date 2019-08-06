Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor critical, on life support system: AIIMS sources

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow following SC directive.

Published: 06th August 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre remains critical and is on life support system, sources at the hospital said on Tuesday.

The victim's lawyer, who was also critically injured, was admitted to the Trauma Centre on Tuesday. The victim has been kept in the ICU.

The Delhi Traffic Police had created a green corridor on Monday to shift the rape survivor from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Science , covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes.

ALSO READ: Delhi court directs Unnao rape case accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar be shifted to Tihar jail

The rape survivor was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday for advanced medical treatment.  The traffic police had created a green corridor that allowed an ambulance to take the rape survivor from the IGI Airport to the  All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ Trauma Centre — a distance of about 14 km — in 18 minutes.

On Tuesday morning, her lawyer was shifted to Trauma Centre where he is put on life support system, authorities said. The lawyer has a severe traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures.

According to hospital authorities, the rape survivor is being provided medication to keep her blood pressure under control. She remains critical, requiring ventilator support and is undergoing medical tests, sources in the premier hospital said.

“Presently, he (the lawyer) is critical, unconscious and on advanced life support systems. He is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” the AIIMS said in a statement. “The victim is diagnosed with pneumonia and the lawyer is in a coma. There are rumours about the death of the patient but it is not true,” an AIIMS official said

On July 28, the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and some family members were on their way in a car to meet her jailed uncle in Rae Bareli when a speeding truck hit their car.  The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the accident while her two aunts died.

The CBI, which is now investigating the Rae Bareli accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. 

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal met the family of the Unnao victim at AIIMS earlier in the day. “Our team is constantly with the family and helping every possible way. We made several requests to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for airlifting the victim but it didn’t happen,” the DCW 
chief said. 

