Home Nation

UP school terms 9-year-old 'characterless' in Transfer Certificate, parents cry foul

The parents alleged that the school management had issued them such a TC in a bid to punish the boy for complaining against the teacher.

Published: 06th August 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image of school students used for representational purpose only(File Photo | S Udayshankar, EPS)

By IANS

GONDA (UP): In a bid to punish a nine-year-old for complaining against his teacher, a school in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has certified the child "characterless" in his Transfer Certificate that could hamper his admission in any other school and destroy his future, a parent said.

According to reports, the Class 5 student of a primary school in Chatarauli village had got into a quarrel with a few of his classmates last month. For which, a teacher allegedly thrashed the boy.

When the boy's parents lodged a complaint against the teacher with the school principal, the latter refused to act on the matter.

Upset over the inaction, the parents threatened to withdraw their child from the school.

When they asked the principal to issue the Transfer Certificate, they were in for the shock of their life. In the TC, the principal termed the boy as "characterless" while describing the boy under the designated column.

The parents alleged that the school management had issued them such a TC in a bid to punish the boy for complaining against the teacher.

"With this remark on the transfer certificate, my son will not get admission in any other school. The principal has played with the future of my child," the distraught father said.

The district education officer in Gonda said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and action would be taken against those found guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP school Gonda Transfer Certificate
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp