Uttar Pradesh government counsel shot dead in Etah

Etah SP Sanjay Kumar said government counsel Nutan Yadav was shot dead in her residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

By PTI

ETAH: A state government counsel was shot dead in her residence here in yet another fatal attacks on women lawyers in Uttar Pradesh.

Etah Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said government counsel Nutan Yadav was shot dead in her residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"Yadav, 35, was living in the government quarters in Etah opposite the Police Lines. She was unmarried and was living alone," said Kumar.

"A couple of people used to come from her village and stay at her residence. She was found shot dead," Kumar told PTI.

The deceased is a native of Agra district.

"Prima facie those visiting her house are under suspicion. Her family members also suspect the role of these persons," the officer added.

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain, meanwhile, told reporters that the incident has been executed by some close acquaintance of the family.

"The culprit will be booked and action will be initiated," he said.

Around two months back, Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Yadav was allegedly shot dead in the Agra court premises.

Yadav, 38, the first woman president of the UP Bar Council was shot dead on June 12 by a fellow advocate, who shot dead himslef too after gunning her down.

In another incident, involving fatal attacks on woman lawyers in Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was found murdered inside her bungalow in Noida Sector 31 on July 4.

Police had said two of the lawyer's domestic helps  husband and wife  who had been hired in the last week of June were absconding and were suspects in the case.

The victim, Kuljeet Kaur, was found dead with her hands and legs tied up and her mouth gagged with a piece of cloth.

