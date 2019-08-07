Home Nation

After Article 370, Centre could take away official bungalows of former J&K Chief Ministers

As per reports, J&K chief ministers including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad retain their rent-free bungalows in Srinagar's Gupkar Raad area.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

After axing Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the government of India could wrest government bungalows from all former J&K chief ministers.

As per reports, J&K chief ministers including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad retain their rent-free bungalows in Srinagar's Gupkar Raad area.

The political leaders, barring Azad have allegedly spent crores on renovation and modernisation of the bungalows, TOI reported. Azad doesn't retain any of the government bungalows but only has temporary possession of Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s guesthouse at Zaityar.

An official of the J&K estates' department told TOI that Rs 20 crores had been spent on renovating the bungalow occupied by Omar Abdullah during his chief ministership.

Although Farooq Abdullah does not reside in the government bungalow he claims the rent against it.

Mehbooba Mufti, on the other hand, has been living in Gupkar Road bungalow since 2005, stating safety concerns. Apart from the bungalows, the chief ministers also enjoy a plethora of privileges which include bullet-proof vehicles and retinue of staffs.

