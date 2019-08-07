Home Nation

Bengaluru man has placed 17,962 orders with Swiggy over the past five years

Subway, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's and Burger King clocked the highest number of orders in five years, said Swiggy, which has entered over 290 cities since launch in 2014.

NEW DELHI: A Bengaluru man, who placed 17,962 orders with Swiggy, has emerged as the platform's most loyal customer.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy, which is completing five years this week, has revealed details about sales performance over its app service.

According to Swiggy data, Biryani is the most popular dish in India. However, that Indians are far from cutting down on fast foods. Higher intake of fast food is often linked to rise in obesity.

Subway, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's and Burger King clocked the highest number of orders in five years, said Swiggy, which has entered over 290 cities since launch in 2014.

Swiggy revealed the biryani order rate stood at 43 per minute, followed by dosa and burgers in the list of most ordered dishes on Swiggy. Among desserts, gulab jamun topped the order chart with ras malai at a distant second.

The data also revealed a surprise and showed coffee, not tea, was the go-to drink for most Swiggy clients.

The demand for vegetarian foods is also on the rise with most cities having close to double vegetarian orders over non-vegetarian items, according to the data with "pure veg" being the most popular filter on the app.

Swiggy claimed to have over 2 lakh delivery partners with women executives alone delivering over 2.5 lakh orders in the past five years.

(With IANS inputs)

