Home Nation

Court abstains media from reporting details of Unnao rape survivor, family, witnesses

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday directed the media to abstain from reporting names and address of the Unnao rape survivor, her family and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses and merits of the case.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: Court seeks report on security of witnesses, arrangements for family's stay

The court is holding day-to-day trial in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

It had on Monday directed expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor, to be shifted to the Tihar jail here from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court had last week directed holding of a day-to-day trial in the matter and completing it within 45 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi court Unnao rape survivor Unnao MLA Kuldeep Sengar BJP Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp