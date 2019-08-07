Home Nation

Goa government earned Rs 411 crore revenue from casinos in FY 19, says CM Pramod Sawant

Operation of the casinos is a political hot potato in Goa as some sections of society have been demanding closure of the casinos.

Published: 07th August 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has collected Rs 411 crore in revenue from onshore and offshore casinos in the state in the financial year 2018-19, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Presenting the Performance Budget for Home department, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said an expense of Rs 22 lakh was incurred towards Haj pilgrims in the last fiscal.

Goa Home department implements the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976.

"Under the said Act, presently there are six offshore and eight onshore casinos operating in Goa. The government collected Rs 411.44 crore revenue in the year 2018-19 from these casinos," said the chief minister.

Operation of the casinos is a political hot potato in the coastal state. Some sections of society and social organisations have been demanding closure of the casinos, terming them a social evil.

Virtually endorsing the casino industry, Sawant had earlier said casinos are important for tourism in Goa.

Sawant said the expenses towards Haj pilgrims are met from the Home department budget.

"Expenses related to the Goa State Haj Committee which performs vaccination programme, orientation programme etc.for Mecca pilgrims are met from the budget allotted to Home department.

In 2081-19, an amount of Rs 22.82 lakh was utilised towards the orientation programme, vaccination programme and other expenses for 122 pilgrims," he stated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa government Goa government revenue Goa casinos Goa CM Pramod Sawant
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp