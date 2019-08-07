‘India can take any decision on J&K’: Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that India had all the rights to take any decision on Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan had violated the UN charter in 1965 through aggression.

Shah said under the United Nations charter, armed forces of a nation would not violate the territorial integrity of another country. “The day in 1965 Pakistan violated this provision, the charter was violated. The question of a referendum ended with the Pakistani aggression. Hence, Government of India has full rights to take any decision regarding its territorial integrity. This was even agreed to by the UN,” he said in the Lower House of Parliament.

Shah’s statement came after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of its special rights could trigger a war between the two nuclear-armed nations which neither could win but would have global repercussions.

A joint session of the Pakistan parliament convened in Islamabad, Tuesday, to discuss the situation following the decision to scrap Article 370.

He said Kashmiris would protest the situation and India would launch a crackdown on them, which could trigger Pulwama like attacks and escalate into a war between the two countries.“I can already predict this will happen. India will blame us again. They may strike us and we will strike back. None can win it. This is not nuclear blackmail,” Khan said. Urging the international community to take notice of the situation in J&K, he said, “What they did in Kashmir is in accordance with their racist ideology. If the world does not act to uphold its own laws, then we will not be responsible.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told corps commanders that “Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiri’s in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared to go to any extent to fulfill our obligations,” Bajwa said.