Last rites of Sushma Swaraj performed with full state honours

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Wednesday.

Swaraj, who also served as the Leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi, was given full state honours after which her body was cremated in the electric crematorium. Her daughter Bansuri Swaraj performed the last rites of the former Union minister.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several leaders from the NDA as well the opposition, were also present.

The body of the long-time BJP leader, who died here on Tuesday at the age of 67, was brought to the crematorium from the party office.

The mortal remains of the BJP stalwart were earlier kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for leaders and workers to pay tributes. Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and others carried the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj as it was shifted from the BJP HQ to be taken to the crematorium.

BJP workers and mourners on Wednesday gathered in large numbers at the party headquarters on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Sushma Swaraj, veteran leader, former external affairs minister and also "didi" to many of them.

Some cried inconsolably and others fought back their tears as top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, covered Swaraj's body with the national flag and paid their tributes.

The body of the late leader, who died on Tuesday night at the age of 67, was brought from her residence to the party's headquarters.

Swaraj, a leading face of her party and its most prominent woman leader for decades, was cremated in at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Crowds chanted "Jab tak suraj chand rahega didi tera naam rahega" (Her name will endure till as long as the Sun and the Moon), bidding her goodbye after the hearse carrying her left her home.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar were among the senior party leaders who arrived at the party office to offer their tributes to Swaraj.

Outside, the crowds surged, waiting for their turn to pay their last respects.

Among them was Gyandeep Bharti, a UPSC aspirant, who said she was impressed by Swaraj's personality and how she went out of her way as external affairs minister to help people in distress.

There was also Salim Mansooru, who came from Sangam Vihar and remembered her for her humility and affection.

A group of flower sellers from R K Puram said they always gave her flowers on her birthday and have now come to offer flowers for one last time.

