Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh legislators to get Rs 50,000 to buy laptops

In the last Vidhan Sabha (14th assembly), the MLAs were given Rs 35,000 each for purchase of laptops.

Published: 07th August 2019 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to provide Rs 50,000 each to the legislators of the state to purchase laptops.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here presided over by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to reappoint retired government specialist doctors to meet the requirements of state-run hospitals across Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to reporters later, Public Relations Minister P C Sharma said, "In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the cabinet approved a proposal to provide Rs 50,000 (each) to the MLAs of the 15th Vidhan Sabha (current assembly) for purchase of laptops.

In the last Vidhan Sabha (14th assembly), the MLAs were given Rs 35,000 each for purchase of laptops, he said.

The state has a 230-member assembly.

Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat said retired government doctors will be reappointed on contract basis to fill the vacant posts of specialist physicians in hospitals.

Silawat said a department scrutiny committee would be set up to select such doctors.

Sharma informed that the cabinet also cleared a proposal to set up a horticulture college in Chhindwara, the home district and assembly constituency of Nath.

This college, where admissions will start from next year, will be affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
laptops Congress Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp