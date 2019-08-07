Madhya Pradesh legislators to get Rs 50,000 to buy laptops

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to provide Rs 50,000 each to the legislators of the state to purchase laptops.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here presided over by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to reappoint retired government specialist doctors to meet the requirements of state-run hospitals across Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to reporters later, Public Relations Minister P C Sharma said, "In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the cabinet approved a proposal to provide Rs 50,000 (each) to the MLAs of the 15th Vidhan Sabha (current assembly) for purchase of laptops.

In the last Vidhan Sabha (14th assembly), the MLAs were given Rs 35,000 each for purchase of laptops, he said.

The state has a 230-member assembly.

Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat said retired government doctors will be reappointed on contract basis to fill the vacant posts of specialist physicians in hospitals.

Silawat said a department scrutiny committee would be set up to select such doctors.

Sharma informed that the cabinet also cleared a proposal to set up a horticulture college in Chhindwara, the home district and assembly constituency of Nath.

This college, where admissions will start from next year, will be affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, he said.