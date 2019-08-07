Punjab CM's wife and MP Preneet Kaur duped by fraudster of Rs 23 lakh, money recovered

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Wife of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur lost Rs 23 lakh to an alleged fraudster who posed as a bank manager. The money, however, the money has been recovered and the accused has been arrested by the Punjab police.

Sources said that Kaur fell victim to cybercrime when a person claiming to be the manager of State Bank of India withdrew Rs 23 lakh from her account.

The fraudster allegedly asked for her account details including ATM pin, CVC and OTP to upgrade her bank account. During that incident, she was in Delhi attending the ongoing monsoon season of Parliament.

It is learnt that as soon as she gave her details, she was shocked to see a message on her mobile phone that Rs 23 lakh had been withdrawn from her account. She immediately informed the police.

The cyber cell of Punjab Police initiated a probe and upon tracing found the caller Ansari was from Jamtara area of Ranchi in Jharkhand.

AS Rai IGP Patiala Range said the money has been recovered and the accused is in custody and is being brought to Patiala.