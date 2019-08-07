Home Nation

Nearly 450 accused of murder, loot, rape arrested in 15 days campaign: Noida Police

NOIDA:  Nearly 450 people accused in cases of murder, loot, rape and robbery, have been arrested during a 15-day concerted police crackdown on criminals in Noida and Greater Noida, according to officials.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on July 20 initiated "Criminals Out" campaign and enhanced security checks across the district, a senior official said.

"During the 15-day drive, 448 criminals were arrested over cases of loot, dacoity, rape, murder, kidnapping, vehicle thefts, arms robbery, among others," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Also, 38 cases of robbery and murder were worked out during the period," he said.

According to police data, a total of 71 accused were held in loot cases including cash, jewellery, vehicle, mobile phone and arms theft.

Also, 10 murder-accused were arrested, including two who were absconding in separate cases for six and 11 years, respectively, the data showed.

Nineteen of those arrested were booked under the Gangsters Act, while two were held in dacoity cases, five in rape, two in dowry death and one for extortion, it stated.

Between July 20 and August 5, 14 alleged criminals were also injured in police firing during encounters while 21 others carrying reward on their arrest -- Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, were nabbed, the data showed.

