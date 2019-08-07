Sushma Swaraj passes away, leaders condole death

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died at the AIIMS here on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 67.



The veteran BJP leader was brought to AIIMS in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack but soon passed away, the sources said.



"She was brought to AIIMS at 9.35 p.m.. We gave her CPR as well. She passed away at 10 p.m.," said the source.



Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, and Harsh Vardhan, and BJP Working President J.P. Nadda arrived at the hospital as they got the news.

Her body has been taken to her residence from the AIIMS.



Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a "glorious period in Indian politics" had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping any Indians abroad in any trouble.



"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.



"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he said in a series of tweets.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were among those who condoled her death.

"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament," Banerjee tweeted.

She further appreciated the senior BJP leader, saying: "An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her. Condolences to her family/admirers."

Rahul Gandhi condoled the death saying she was an extraordinary political leader and great orator with friendship across party lines.

"I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said her contribution to the national politics will be remembered forever.



"It is very sad to know about the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. May her soul rest in peace," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.