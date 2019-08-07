Home Nation

TMC leader hacked to death in West Bengal's Malda

Pradip Roy, a resident of Majhra village under Gajole police station limits, was killed by unidentified assailants on Monday night when he was returning home on his motorcycle, police said.

By PTI

MALDA (West Bengal): A 32-year-old man, stated to be a local leader of the Trinamool Congress, has been hacked to death in West Bengal's Malda district, the police said on Tuesday.

Local TMC MLA Dipali Biswas said Pradip Roy was the party's booth president of Majhra gram panchayat and blamed the BJP for his killing, a charge denied by the saffron party.

"He was hacked to death as he did not yield to pressure on him by BJP leaders to join the saffron party," the deceased's brother-in-law Goutam Roy said.

Pradip Roy, a resident of Majhra village under Gajole police station limits, was killed by unidentified assailants on Monday night when he was returning home on his motorcycle, police said.

BJP district president Gobinda Mondal claimed that the murder was a result of the TMC's infighting.

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said one person was arrested in connection with the killing and investigation is on.

TAGS
West Bengal violence TMC BJP
