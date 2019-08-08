Home Nation

70 jailed terrorists, separatists flown from Kashmir, lodged in Agra prison

The move came minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard during restrictions at Raghunath Bazar in Jammu on Monday. Kashmiri Pandits living there celebrated the Centre’s decision

CRPF personnel stand guard during restrictions at Raghunath Bazar in Jammu (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The government on Thursday evening shifted at least 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir to a prison in Agra, indicate reports.

They were brought to Agra in a special plane of the Indian Air Force.

The move came minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the abrogation of Article 370.

"As a country, a family, we have taken a historic decision. It was such a stumbling block that obstructed development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and deprived the locals of their rights. It has now gone, " the PM said during his address.

The dreams of Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal ji and crores of nationalists have been fulfilled, said the PM. He further congratulated residents of J&K, Ladakh and all Indians. 

Modi's address comes two days after the Parliament passed a resolution repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a Bill reorganizing the state into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The adoption of the resolution on Article 370 has also nullified Article 35A which defined permanent residents of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Separatists Kashmir terrorists Narendra Modi Kashmir Article 370 Agra jail IAF
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp