70 jailed terrorists, separatists flown from Kashmir, lodged in Agra prison

By Online Desk

The government on Thursday evening shifted at least 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir to a prison in Agra, indicate reports.

They were brought to Agra in a special plane of the Indian Air Force.

The move came minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the abrogation of Article 370.

"As a country, a family, we have taken a historic decision. It was such a stumbling block that obstructed development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and deprived the locals of their rights. It has now gone, " the PM said during his address.

The dreams of Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal ji and crores of nationalists have been fulfilled, said the PM. He further congratulated residents of J&K, Ladakh and all Indians.

Modi's address comes two days after the Parliament passed a resolution repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a Bill reorganizing the state into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The adoption of the resolution on Article 370 has also nullified Article 35A which defined permanent residents of the state.