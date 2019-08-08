Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests chief medical officer for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A chief medical officer in Sriganganagar district was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4000.

Ramesh Kumar, the block medical officer of Ghadsana, had demanded the money to clear the bills of a taxi owner whose car was attached to his office.

The verification of the complaint was done on Wednesday and he was trapped and arrested by a team of ACB on Thursday in his office, additional SP ACB Rajendra Dikhria said.