Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests chief medical officer for accepting bribe in Rajasthan
Ramesh Kumar, the block medical officer of Ghadsana, had demanded the money to clear the bills of a taxi owner whose car was attached to his office.
Published: 08th August 2019 02:24 PM | Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:24 PM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: A chief medical officer in Sriganganagar district was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4000.
The verification of the complaint was done on Wednesday and he was trapped and arrested by a team of ACB on Thursday in his office, additional SP ACB Rajendra Dikhria said.