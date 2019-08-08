Article 370: Protesters detained for defying restrictions in Kargil 

By PTI

KARGIL: Several people were detained after they defied restrictions and took out a rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Defying restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC, over 300 people took out a rally here under the banner of Joint Action Committee. Some of them were detained after a minor clash broke out between police and protesters, the officials said.

Talking to reporters here, former minister and NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon said, "We wanted a united state. Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir should be one entity. We are fighting for restoration of Article 370."

District Congress president Nasir Hussain Munshi said the central government has "violated out fundamental rights".

"They are violating our right to expression. Today we took out a peaceful rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370, but were stopped from taking out the rally," he said.

The JAC Kargil has submitted a memorandum to the president through the deputy commissioner of Kargil in this regard.

On Monday, the Centre had announced the removal of some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.