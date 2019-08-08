Home Nation

Congress to sensitise leaders on Article 370

According to party sources, there was no discussion in the party on the issue and that led to confusion among its members.    

Published: 08th August 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embarrassed over differences in the party over the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has now decided to sensitize its leadership about the party line on the issue to avoid any future blunder.
The party has called for a meeting Thursday of general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC chiefs, chairpersons of AICC departments and cells, Congress Legislature Party leaders and MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to discuss the J&K issue.

The decision was taken following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Tuesday adopted a resolution questioning how Article 370 was abrogated and dismembering of J&K by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. The resolution was silent on scrapping of provisions of Article 370 while the party opposed it in both the houses of Parliament.

READ MORE | 'This is in our country's interest': Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia backs Centre on J&K

According to party sources, there was no discussion in the party on the issue and that led to confusion among its members.    

“It was a mistake from our side as we did not expect that the Centre would abrogate Article 370 for it needed a constitutional amendment. Being a sensitive matter, the party should sensitize office bearers and lawmakers to avoid any more confusion that puts the party in a bad light,” said a CWC member.
Another senior leader said that the meeting is held to send a direct signal to members to strictly tow the party line and avoid making dissenting statements.

Big jolt
Upset with the party’s stand on the J&K issue, its UPCC general secretary NP Singh of Meerut resigned on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp