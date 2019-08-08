Congress to sensitise leaders on Article 370

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embarrassed over differences in the party over the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has now decided to sensitize its leadership about the party line on the issue to avoid any future blunder.

The party has called for a meeting Thursday of general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC chiefs, chairpersons of AICC departments and cells, Congress Legislature Party leaders and MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to discuss the J&K issue.

The decision was taken following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Tuesday adopted a resolution questioning how Article 370 was abrogated and dismembering of J&K by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. The resolution was silent on scrapping of provisions of Article 370 while the party opposed it in both the houses of Parliament.

READ MORE | 'This is in our country's interest': Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia backs Centre on J&K

According to party sources, there was no discussion in the party on the issue and that led to confusion among its members.

“It was a mistake from our side as we did not expect that the Centre would abrogate Article 370 for it needed a constitutional amendment. Being a sensitive matter, the party should sensitize office bearers and lawmakers to avoid any more confusion that puts the party in a bad light,” said a CWC member.

Another senior leader said that the meeting is held to send a direct signal to members to strictly tow the party line and avoid making dissenting statements.

Big jolt

Upset with the party’s stand on the J&K issue, its UPCC general secretary NP Singh of Meerut resigned on Wednesday