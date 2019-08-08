Home Nation

Former union minister Praful Patel deposes before CBI in 'Air India aviation' scam

The NCP leader is alleged to have connection with aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar, who has been named in the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet in the case. 

Published: 08th August 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister Praful Patel

Former Union minister Praful Patel (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Civil Aviation Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel on Thursday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers in connection with a case related to favouring foreign private airlines at the cost of national carrier Air India.

Patel was the civil aviation minister between 2004 and 2011 during the Congress-led UPA government’s rule. Talwar, now in judicial custody, was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates in January this year.

The NCP leader is alleged to have connection with aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar, who has been named in the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet in the case. 

The Supreme Court had handed over the high-profile case to the CBI, in which it was alleged that the minister had misused his official position to make Air India and other airlines give up profit-making routes and timings in favour of national and international private airlines, causing huge loss of market share of the national carriers.

The senior NCP reached the CBI headquarters at around 11 in the morning for questioning.  It has been alleged that private airlines were favoured by Patel and Talwar causing losses to national carrier Air India.  
Other allegations include acts of commission were made on extraneous considerations, causing immense losses to the national carriers and pecuniary benefit to private domestic and foreign airlines.  The case pertains to purchase of 111 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus at a cost of  Rs 70,000 crore, ceding of profitable routes and schedules to private airlines and opening of training institutes with foreign investment. 

The CBI alleged Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines, Go Air, Indigo, SpiceJet and Paramount Airways started operating and made profits on domestic routes. Patel has denied any wrongdoing.

With agency inputs 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Praful Patel Air India aviation scam CBI Deepak Talwar Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp