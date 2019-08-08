Ghulam Nabi Azad lands in Srinagar, but can't leave airport; likely to be sent back: Report

By Online Desk

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who landed in Srinagar on Thursday was prevented from leaving the airport, reports ANI.

"I always go [to Kashmir] after the end of the Parliament session. I have not asked anyone for permission. I am going to join the people in times of suffering," he said.

Azad boarded the plane early in the morning. His party has vehemently opposed the decision by the Center to revoke Article 370 stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

A media report suggests that the senior Congress leader likely to be sent back from the airport as a massive restrictions still in place in the city.

Azad, who is the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha was visiting the state days after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided the state into two Union Territories.

Earlier, while reacting to the pictures and videos of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's interaction with locals in Kashmir's Shopian district, Azad had said: "anyone can be brought along with money".

NSA Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. The pictures and videos went viral on social media.

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money)," Azad said when asked about Doval's visit.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence-building measure (CMB).