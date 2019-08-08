Home Nation

Hope no one gets a neighbour like ours: Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan

On Wednesday, Pakistan announced to cut trade and downgrade diplomatic relation with India after New Delhi abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 08th August 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Pakistan announced to sever trade ties with India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said no country should get "such a neighbour".

He reiterated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remark to state that no country has the privilege to change its neighbouring nation.

"Our main concern is our neighbour. The problem is you can change our friends but it is not in your hands to change your neighbour. I pray that no one gets a neighbour like we have," he said during his address to Army veteran at an event here.

On Tuesday, Parliament approved modification in Article 370 of the Constitution which provides subjects of the state with the special right on land, government jobs, scholarship among others.

Pakistan has also announced to approach the United Nation against scrapping of the special provisions. 

