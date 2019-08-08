Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Rajasthan Roadways to go green

Rajasthan Roadways is going to become the first state transport undertaking to roll out electric buses to reduce carbon footprint. The Roadways is set to procure 50 electric buses from a private company. The buses will ply between Delhi and Jaipur. These buses would be enabled to reach Bikaner House near India Gate in New Delhi. On Friday, several officers of the transport undertaking took part in a trial run of an electric bus from Roadways headquarters in Jaipur to Bagru Toll Plaza. The buses will be able to cover a distance of 300 km on a single charge and can also run at 90 kmph, their highest speed.

Pilot scores a duck

It’s not every day that politicians turn out in spotless whites to dabble in the gentlemen’s game. However, Jaipur’s Swai Man Singh Stadium was witness to such game of cricket recently. Taking time out from the ongoing budget session, legislators took to the field to show their cricket skills. While the women MLAs played against women doctors, their male counterparts went to battle against the officers and Assembly staff. Sachin Pilot, who was cleaned bowled by Ashok Gehlot in the match for CM’s chair, couldn’t open his account on the field as well.

Gehlot’s power dinner

For the first time in the last five years, an effort was made to foster harmony across party lines in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot invited all MLAs, including those in the Opposition benches, for dinner at his 8, Civil Lines residence where he recently shifted. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and 160 other MLAs of both parties attended the dinner. Gehlot’s deputy Sachin Pilot, too, attended the do. The two leaders, who haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye of late, were spotted mingling cordially. While this tradition was followed by Gehlot during his previous tenures as well, Vasundhara Raje, his immediate predecessor, stalled the practice.

Teej celebrated with full vigour

Amid a cheerful and festive ambience and showcasing of local dance forms — Kalbeliya, Kachighodi, Gair and Chari, the Teej Mata ride, known popularly as the Pride of Jaipur, was taken out on Saturday. Performers jived to melodious tunes belted out by a music band along Tripolia Gate. A large number of domestic and foreign tourists arrive to see the beautiful ride and capture it on their lenses. It’s an annual festival where local women pray for the long lives of their husbands. The Teej Mata ride started from the City Palace of Jaipur. The event gives visitors a glimpse of Rajasthan’s culture and traditions.

