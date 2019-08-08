Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir administration asks government employees to return to work immediately

The order said the administration had made the necessary arrangements for providing J&K employees a smooth and secure working environment.

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday asked all government employees to return to work immediately, an official spokesperson said.

The order comes amid an unprecedented security cover and several restrictions in the Valley over the past three days in the wake of abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the directions issued by the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, all the government employees who are working at divisional and district levels and in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, have to report back to their duties with immediate effect.

The order said the administration had made the necessary arrangements for providing the employees a smooth and secure working environment.

For any assistance, the employees can contact the office of deputy commissioner and regional transport office, Jammu, at 2571616, 2571912 and 2520542, the spokesperson said.

