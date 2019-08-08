Maharashtra rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur, train services affected

By ANI

KOLHAPUR/SANGLI: All schools and colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur district on Thursday due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region.

Educational institutions in three tehsils of Pune district and in five tehsils of Sangli district will also remain closed today.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district on Tuesday.

All trains services on Pune-Miraj section have been suspended with effect from Wednesday night, Central Railway officials said.

The decision was taken after the water level exceeds danger level at the bridge near Bhilavadi railway station.

However, the Railway Chief Public Relations Officer on Thursday announced that special service train will run between Miraj and Karad for next three days, starting from Thursday as road traffic has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Karad, Sangli, Miraj and Pandharpur.

At least 16 people have lost their lives due to the prevailing flood situation in Pune, including districts of Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur.

As per an official statement by Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, Deepak Mhaisekar, "Four people died in Pune, seven in Satara, two in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Solapur."

The statement said that a total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts.