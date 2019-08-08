Home Nation

Pakistan seeking to present alarming picture to world by downgrading diplomatic ties: MEA 

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Constitution was, is and will always be a sovereign matter and recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely India's internal affair.

Published: 08th August 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Describing Pakistan’s downgrading of diplomatic ties with it as alarmist, India on Thursday said it was actually aimed at influencing world opinion.

Underlining that India’s decision on J&K was strictly an internal affair, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter,”  adding Pakistan has used such stratagies in the past to justify cross-border terrorism.

“India regrets the steps announced by Pakistan and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved,” it said.

The Indian reaction came even as Pakistan announced cessation of India-Afghan trade through Wagah border, claiming it was not covered by a trilateral arrangement. 

For its part, Pakistan predicated reviewing its decisions on India rolling back the new arrangements in J&K.

Flutter over Samjhauta
■ Pakistan stopped Samjhauta Express at Wagah for several hours on Thursday citing security concerns before the train finally departed for Lahore from Attari at 6.41 pm with 103 passengers, including 10 Pakistanis
■ No such anxiety on the Delhi-Lahore bus service, as it continued uninterrupted
■ Pakistan banned screening of Indian films and dramas in its theatres
■ Will India get to play Davis Cup in Pak? AITA may seek neutral venue, but international body says no change in plan

