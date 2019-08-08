Home Nation

Pay tributes to martyrs on independence day: UP madrasas told

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education has issued an advisory to the 16,461 madrasas of the state.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:11 PM

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Passing an order which has become a routine since BJP government came to power in UP, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education has issued an advisory to all madrasas across the state to celebrate Independence Day with traditional fervour and also pay tributes to martyrs. They have also been advised to make the students aware of the contribution of freedom fighters in earning independence in 1947.

There over 19,000 madrasas in the state of which 16,461 are registered on the site of UP Board of Madrasa Education.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh administration has spruced up the security in and around Aligarh Muslim University to avert any untoward incident keeping in mind the possible protests by Kashmiri students against abrogation of Art 370 from the border state.

“Strict vigil is being maintained in an around AMU in the wake of some development regarding the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulahri.  In fact, AMU has around 700 students from J&K  enrolled in different courses. As a precautionary measure, the district and police administration has clamped Section 144 in Aligarh and there is heavy deployment of paramilitary and police force.

However, minor protests by the Kashmiri students were reported from the campus on Wednesday evening but they were quelled by the university administration. On the other, in a letter sent to all the deputy directors of minority affairs department and district minority welfare officers, UP Madarsa Board Registrar, SN Pandey directed them to celebrate I-Day with traditional fervour and gaiety.

The letter also suggested the authorities concerned to organise quality programmes to celebrate the occasion also send their report to the board.
 
Explaining the advisory, minority affairs minister Mohsin Raza said that it had focused on 8 points to be included in I-Day celebrations by the Madarsas. 

“Besides flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem and national song, the madrasas have been to make students pay tributes to martyrs, highlight the importance of Independence Day, conduct a competition of patriotic songs, along with imparting information about the background of freedom struggle and lives of freedom fighters,” said the minister. He added that cultural programmes on
national integration, sports activities and tree plantation drive would also be organised on the occasion.

The minister claimed that all the madrasas would be expected to send the report of the programmes within a week to the government so that students could be adequately awarded for their performances.

Responding to the issuance of advisory, Teachers' Association Madaris Arabia chief Diwan Sahan Zaman said it was a usual move. 

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, such advisories to madrasas had become a routine and it was the third year that such a letter had come, Zaman said.

“If district minority welfare officers seek a report, they will be provided but if proof of Independence Day celebration is sought we will object to it," he said adding that since Independence, madrasas had been celebrating the occasion which was a matter of "pride for all of us".

In the first year of assuming charge, the state government had issued directives to all madrasas to hold flag hoisting, cultural programmes, rendition of national song and also videography all the events.

