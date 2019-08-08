PM Modi's Article 370 address HIGHLIGHTS: J&K won't stay UT long, elections to be held soon

By Online Desk

Addressing the nation at 8 pm on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the historic decision to abrogate Article 370 had fulfilled the dreams of Sardar Patel, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and crores of Indians.

Beginning his first address since the decision, Modi said: "The dream was of Sardar Patel, of Babasaheb Ambedkar, of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, of Atal ji and crores of patriots, it is now fulfilled."

Parliament on Tuesday had approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories. The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Prime Minister claimed that Article 370 was harming the people and children of Jammu and Kashmir, and their loss was never discussed.

Asserting that no one has been able to justify how the Article 370 and Article 35A was benefitting people of the state, the Prime Minister said these provisions did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule.

Hailing the scrapping of Article 370 as a beginning of a new era in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi in his televised address said the rights and duties of the two new Union territories would be the same as the entire nation now.

Modi said that laws passed in various states could not be enforced in Jammu and Kashmir until now. He said over 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country.

Modi said no development could take place in Jammu and Kashmir due to Pakistan's support for terrorism. "This (Article 370) was being used as a tool by Pakistan. 42,000 innocent people were killed,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that Jammu and Kashmir's UT status was temporary, but offered no timeline. "As Jammu and Kashmir will see more and more development. I do not think it will remain Union Territory for long. Ladakh will remain the UT," Modi said.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PM MODI'S ADDRESS

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: I want to make it clear, your representative will be elected by you, your representative will come from amongst you... I have complete faith, under this new system we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism and separatism. pic.twitter.com/HWRmJdcxmt — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019