PMAY-G workshop to be held in Bhopal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the first regional workshop of states regarding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the rural development ministry has asked officials of states attending the workshop to keep ready data on the progress of the first two phases of the scheme.

The workshop will be held on August 8 and 9 in Bhopal and is aimed at reviewing the performance of states regarding the scheme and exchange of ideas between officials of states for better implementation of the housing scheme. Officials are also expected to make presentations on the reason behind incomplete houses which can not  be completed

“They have been asked to keep the data ready so that time is not consumed in knowing the progress” an official said.

