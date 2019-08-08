PMO seeks reports on flagship projects of government every 100 days

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to keep the flagship schemes on the fast track, ministries will have to submit regular reports of the projects to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Sources said that along with continuous monitoring of projects, the government will present the report cards of the major schemes every 100 days.

Unlike the first tenure in which generally report cards of the ministries were presented after completing a year, now, the government will do this exercise every hundred days. New targets of the schemes will be fixed accordingly and updated reports of the schemes will be presented at regular intervals.

Sources said that the government is focused on timely completion of projects and secretaries of ministries have been asked to submit reports. They have been asked to prepare details keeping in mind the what, when and where of flagship schemes It means that the reports will have details like the scope and target of projects, its stages of completion and the area of impact.

Apart from this, government has asked the ministries to give details of those projects which are going to be completed in next few months.

Moreover, senior officials have been instructed to give details of the budget requirement and from where funds will be arranged while submitting any new project. Apart from this, the focus would also be on the job creation and ministries have to inform that how much jobs could be created following implementation of a particular scheme.

Nod for gifts worth Rs 5k must for babus

Senior officers at the central government will now have to take permission for accepting gifts exceeding the value of Rs 5,000. Earlier, they had to inform the government for gifts valuing more than Rs 1,500. According to office memorandum issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) on August 6, an amendment in Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules has been made. Sources said that there is a plan to open a museum where gifts received by the officials can be showcased.