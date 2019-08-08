Home Nation

Rajghat Bridge submerges due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani

Due to the submergence of the Rajghat Bridge, commuters are facing the issue and are taking the risk every day by crossing this bridge to reach their respective workplace.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

In a photo clicked in 2017, Rajghat Bridge in barwani is almost submerged

In a photo clicked in 2017, Rajghat Bridge in barwani is almost submerged (Photo|Twitter/@RiteshJoshiCS)

By ANI

BARWANI (MADHYA PRADESH): Normal life has been affected in Barwani, as the relentless rain has battered Barwani district, submerging the Rajghat Bridge.

Major river such as the Narmada is flowing above the danger mark. Due to the submergence of the Rajghat Bridge, commuters are facing the issue and are taking the risk every day by crossing this bridge to reach their respective workplace.

Not only that, scores of people affected by the Sardar Sarovar dam project on River Narmada are holding indefinite agitation under the banner of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). The agitated people are demanding complete rehabilitation before submergence as Gujarat government is likely to fill up the reservoir on Sardar Sarovar dam up to the maximum limit of 138.68 metres, which will mean submergence in a huge portion of the affected area.

The agitated protesters are demanding that the gates of the Sardar Sarovar dam should be open so that the water could flow out and the submergence can be avoided.

TAGS
Rajghat bridge collapse Madhya Pradesh bridge collapse Narmada Bachao Andolan Sardar Sarovar dam project Mashya Pradesh bridge submerged
