Red alert issued in Chhattisgarh after incessant rains cause flood in Sukma district

By ANI

SUKMA: Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Sukma district on Thursday and locals are being evacuated to safer places.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert as the chances of flooding in more areas is anticipated. The Sabari river is flowing at a critical level and if more rains persist then the flooding may worsen in the area.

People have been evacuated from the lower areas and taken to safe places. The district administration and police are on a high alert.

"All the important roads in the district have been shut down for vehicular movement. The roads which connect Sukma to Bastar, Telangana and Odisha have been shut down," Shalabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Sukma said.

The coming 24 hours will be critical in view of the increasing water levels.