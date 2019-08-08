Home Nation

Resident doctors postpone strike in view of floods in Maharashtra

The resident doctors in Maharashtra have been demanding stipend on par with that of their colleagues in central institutes and maternity leave.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra floods

Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief operation at a flooded area in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Resident doctors in Maharashtra postponed their agitation for a hike in stipend on Thursday in view of the floods following heavy rains in some parts of the state, saying they do not want patients to suffer.

Members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) began their protest at the Azad Maidan here on Wednesday.

They earlier said over 4,000 resident doctors from 16 medical colleges across the state would be participating in the strike from Thursday.

However, in view of the grim flood situation in the state, they postponed their agitation on Thursday.

"Considering the flood situation, which has worsened, and possible outbreaks (of various ailments), we don't want patients to suffer. We have postponed our agitation in good faith and humanity until further notice," the MARD said in a statement.

Doctors will join duties from Thursday, it said.

The resident doctors in Maharashtra have been demanding stipend on par with that of their colleagues in central institutes and maternity leave.

They also want the Centre to the National Medical Commission Bill, which they have dubbed as "draconian".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra rains Maharashtra floods Flood Maharashtra doctors Doctors strike resident doctors
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp