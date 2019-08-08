Home Nation

Rs 1 lakh given to liaison officers to organise Eid festivities for J&K students in other states

Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha in the coming week.

Published: 08th August 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Rs 1 lakh each has been given to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for students from the state who are studying in other states and are unable to come home on the occasion of Eid amid security clampdown in the Valley.

In a meeting held here at Raj Bhavan, Malik passed directions for setting up telephone lines in deputy commissioners' offices for students to talk to their families back home.

After taking stock of law and order status and provision of basic services and essential commodities to people, the Governor reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha in the coming week.

The officers present in the meeting told Malik that to facilitate people for buying animals on the occasion of Eid, mandis will be set up at different locations in the Valley and ration shops, grocery and medicine stores have been asked to remain open on this occasion. 

