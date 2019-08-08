Home Nation

SC refuses to accord urgent hearing to plea against Centre's restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

SC refused urgent hearing on Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla's petition seeking withdrawal of curfew/restrictions in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 08th August 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea filed by a Congress activist against the government's decision to impose restrictions and "other regressive measures" in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking the provisions of Article 370.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi which said that the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will decide its listing before an appropriate bench for hearing.

The bench declined the plea for urgent hearing and asked the registry to place the petition before the CJI.

Advocate Suhail Malik, appearing for activist Tehseen Poonawalla, said he is not expressing any opinion on Article 370 but has sought withdrawal of 'curfew/restrictions' and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels.

He said people need to talk to their family members and have a right to know their well-being in a situation prevailing there.

Poonawalla also sought a direction from the apex court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention.

Besides, he sought the setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into ground realities in the state.

He has contended that the decisions that have been taken by the government violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

READ HERE | 'Undeclared curfew' in Srinagar: Wire barricades, gun-toting security men, an eerie silence

After the brief hearing, the bench said: "At the request of the counsel appearing for the petitioner seeking urgent listing of the Writ Petition, the Registry is directed to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India for listing the said petition, subject to curing of defects, before an appropriate Bench next week".

The plea said that "the inhabitants of the State of J&K are suffering on account of unwarranted imposition of curfew and/ or restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, preventive arrests, snapping of phone lines, suspension of internet services, media gag,barred access to healthcare, educational institutions, banks, public offices, shops and establishments and all other basic amenities".

The entire state is under virtual cordon and "has been converted into a garrison by increasing the number of troopers on everyday basis when in fact there has been no news of any organized/ violent protests against the constitutional amendments or for any other reason", it said.

Poonawalla sought direction from the court questioning the Centre and J&K as under what authority they have taken such tough steps including the arrest of former Chief Ministers, former union ministers, former legislators and political activists.

"Arrest of separatist leaders may be totally justifiable but meeting out the same treatment to mainstream political workers who have given their blood and sweat for the integration of State with Union of India is highly questionable and deserves to be condemned," his plea said.

He sought quashing of orders imposing indefinite curfew/ restrictions, arbitrary arrests, shutdown of phone services and snapping of internet.

READ HERE: A Kashmiri writes: ‘I grew up not knowing what is the meaning of normal’

Poonawalla sought direction to Centre appointing a judicial commission to visit and ascertain the ground situation in the state and file a status report before the court.

Many political workers and leaders, including Abdullah and Mufti, have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre decided to revoke provisions of Article 370 and divide the state in to two union territories, officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind has declared abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Parliament on Tuesday had approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories.

The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Article 35A Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp