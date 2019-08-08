Ticket examiner suspended, waiter taken off duty over molestation in Rajdhani Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/RANCHI: A Ranchi-based train ticket examiner (TTE) NR Saroj was suspended after being charged by a woman that he, along with help from a pantry car staff, molested her onboard the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express on Tuesday.

The girl, however, refused to lodge an FIR in this regard. The Indian Railways has taken action against the two staffers based on the tweet.

The twitter complaint was made by one of the girl’s acquaintances alleging that the victim was drugged by the pantry staff by serving her intoxicated ice cream.“Looking at the seriousness of the matter and twitter complaint, Saroj has been suspended,” said a South Eastern Railway statement.

Earlier, an inquiry into the incident was conducted by the Chief Commercial Inspector by taking statements and questionnaires from the victim, the accused and other train staff onboard the train.

“The girl refused to lodge a complaint, prompting officials to take action against the accused on the basis of her twitter complaint,” a officer said.

The victim tweeted, tagging Railway minister and other officials that being a student she feared that she will not be able to live a normal life if entangled in legal hassle and hence did not file a formal complaint against the accused person.