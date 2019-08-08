Home Nation

Ticket examiner suspended, waiter taken off duty over molestation in Rajdhani Express

An acquaintance of the woman, who is a student, tweeted on Tuesday night alleging that the victim was drugged by the railway staff.

Published: 08th August 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rajdhani Express (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/RANCHI: A Ranchi-based train ticket examiner (TTE) NR Saroj was suspended after being charged by a woman that he, along with help from a pantry car staff, molested her onboard the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express on Tuesday.

The girl, however, refused to lodge an FIR in this regard. The Indian Railways has taken action against the two staffers based on the tweet.

The twitter complaint was made by one of the girl’s acquaintances alleging that the victim was drugged by the pantry staff by serving her intoxicated ice cream.“Looking at the seriousness of the matter and twitter complaint, Saroj has been suspended,” said a South Eastern Railway statement.

Earlier, an inquiry into the incident was conducted by the Chief Commercial Inspector by taking statements and questionnaires from the victim, the accused and other train staff onboard the train.  
“The girl refused to lodge a complaint, prompting officials to take action against the accused on the basis of her twitter complaint,” a officer said.

The victim tweeted, tagging Railway minister and other officials that being a student she feared that she will not be able to live a normal life if entangled in legal hassle and hence did not file a formal complaint against the accused person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rajdhani express sexual harassment
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp