Home Nation

Tortured and abused by police, Dalit woman hangs self in Rajasthan

A Dalit woman from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, hanged herself to death after allegdely being tortured and abused by police.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Dalit woman from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, hanged herself to death after allegedly being tortured and abused by police. Family members alleged police took her to the Sewar police station on Monday where she was tortured and abused. Even after being released she was constantly being threatened which made her take the drastic step.

Police were informed of the suicide and they promptly reached the spot. According to sources, the  husband of the woman had eloped with a young woman from the village about 15 days ago. The girl’s family had filed a case in Saver police station. The police had started their investigation and on Monday night, took both the woman, and her brother-in-law to the Sever police station.  

The woman was taken to a seperate room and questioned. She answered all that she knew but they weren’t satisfied . She was beaten and tortured to extract more details about her missing husband. The next morning the woman hanged herself.

Meanwhile, police denied the charges saying that they did not torture her and that the matter is currently under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit woman suicide Rajasthan Dalit woman suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp