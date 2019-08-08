Tortured and abused by police, Dalit woman hangs self in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Dalit woman from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, hanged herself to death after allegedly being tortured and abused by police. Family members alleged police took her to the Sewar police station on Monday where she was tortured and abused. Even after being released she was constantly being threatened which made her take the drastic step.

Police were informed of the suicide and they promptly reached the spot. According to sources, the husband of the woman had eloped with a young woman from the village about 15 days ago. The girl’s family had filed a case in Saver police station. The police had started their investigation and on Monday night, took both the woman, and her brother-in-law to the Sever police station.

The woman was taken to a seperate room and questioned. She answered all that she knew but they weren’t satisfied . She was beaten and tortured to extract more details about her missing husband. The next morning the woman hanged herself.

Meanwhile, police denied the charges saying that they did not torture her and that the matter is currently under investigation.