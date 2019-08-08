Twitterati demand 'Akbar Bhawan' be renamed as 'Swaraj Bhawan'

Home Nation

While only four people have signed the petition within the first hour of it going online, similar demands are doing the rounds on social media platforms as well.

Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the passsing away of Sushma Swaraj, netizens on Wednesday started demanding renaming of 'Akbar Bhawan' -- where the Overseas Indian Affairs-II Division of Ministry of External Affairs -- is housed to 'Swaraj Bhawan'.

Former External Affairs Minister Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

A petition has been uploaded on Change.org urging 'Rename Akbar Bhawan (MEA Office) to Swaraj Bhawan to honor late MEA Minister Sushma Swaraj'.

"The name Akbar reminds the common citizen of foreign rule, which is not an apt name for a building which houses the people who determine our relations with foreign powers," read the petition.

VIEW PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj

"The name Swaraj means self-rule, independence, and sovereignty," it added.

"We, the citizens of India, request Prime Minister Modi, who knows India's iron lady better than we ever will, to honour her memory by renaming Indian Ministry of External Affairs building, from Akbar Bhawan to Swaraj Bhawan," said the petition.

While only four people have signed the petition within the first hour of it going online, similar demands are doing the rounds on social media platforms as well.

READ HERE | RIP Sushma Swaraj: India loses its people’s minister, a powerful orator

"Modi ji Kindly rename the Ministry of External affairs building as Smt. Sushma Swaraj Bhawan instead of Akbar Bhawan," said one user on Twitter.

"Rename MEA building, Akbar Bhavan, as Swaraj Bhawan or Swaraj-ya Bhawan... she saved so many folks. Truly SOS Sushma. May her spirit continue to guide the MEA.. #SushmaSawraj," demanded another user.

"@narendramodi, @AmitShah, @PMOIndia sir, kindly rename the Ministry of External affairs building as Smt. Sushma Swaraj Building instead of Akbar Bhawan. It would be so beautiful to do it by remembering her service in External affairs," another tweet said.

The last rites of the former External Affairs Minister were held at the Dayanand crematiorum on Lodhi Road here with full state honours.

 

