11 mob lynchings later, patrols ordered in Bihar

Two women in Aurangabad and Nawada were lynched on suspicion of being ‘witches.’

Published: 09th August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With a spate of mob attacks, including 11 lynchings, recorded in Bihar in the last six months, Bihar police has gone on the offensive ordering intensified patrols in all districts while launching a statewide social awareness drive to curb such crimes.

The lynchings, police said, had all occurred over fears of theft and abduction of kids-most allegations turning out to be baseless. Police recorded multiple mob attacks in the past one week across the state. 
In Patna, a mob attacked five persons and killed three, suspecting them to be child lifters earlier this week.
On Wednesday, three youths were attacked in Arwal district and beaten up on the same charge. Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said he suspected a conspiracy behind the spurt in mob-lynching and mob-violence.

“I have directed all district police and zonal heads to intensify patrolling and respond quickly to mob violence.” 

Patna SSP Garima Mallick interacted with people in Danapur, Alamganj and other areas where three incidents of lynching as well as mob violence were reported in the last three days. In one instance two innocent Sikh pilgrims were beaten up on the charge of being child lifters and critically injured. 
ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar said an awareness drive has been launched and people are being warned against taking law into their own hands.

A mob recently attempted to lynch two bank robbers in Vaishali, while Arun Manjhi, 17, was lynched in Gaya by a mob suspecting him to be a thief.  A fortnight ago, three persons were killed by a mob in Saran district on suspicion of being cattle thieves. Two women in Aurangabad and Nawada were lynched on suspicion of being ‘witches.’

