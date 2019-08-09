Home Nation

11 sanctuaries in Tamil Nadu, One in Chandigarh and Maharashtra approved as ESZ: Prakash Javadekar

The Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra have also been approved as eco-sensitive zones.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment on Friday approved 13 wildlife sanctuaries, including one tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh, as eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) for scientific conservation of the ecosystem.

Making the announcement on social media, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "To help scientific conservation of ecosystems and at the same time give relief to the people in the area, I have approved final Eco-Sensitive Zone notifications of 11 sanctuaries in Tamil Nadu and one in Chhattisgarh."

In a series of tweets, he named all the sanctuaries brought under the notification.

"I have also approved final Eco-Sensitive Zone notification in respect of Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra," the minister tweeted.

The 11 sanctuaries in Tamil Nadu are Vaduvoor Bird Sanctuary, Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary, Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel sanctuary, Megamalai Wildlife sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, Vettangudi Birds sanctuary, Kodaikanal Wildlife Sanctuary, Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary, Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary, Oussudu Lake Bird Sanctuary and Point Calemere Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra have also been approved as ESZ, Javadekar said.

"This scientific demarcation of final Eco-Sensitive Zones and 10 km from the Protected Areas will help farmers, artisans, rural people, small businesses as the uncertainty has now gone," he tweeted.

The ministry had earlier said that till June 25, over 30 per cent of India's protected area (PA) has been covered under the final ecologically sensitive zone notification.

According to the ministry, out of the 651 protected areas in India, 316 have been covered under the final ESZ notification which provides for prohibition of mining, stone quarrying and crushing units located within one km of such protected areas.

The ESZ notifications are issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Environment (Protection) Rules 1986.

