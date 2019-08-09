Home Nation

Are descendants of Lord Ram still there at Ayodhya, asks Supreme Court

The idol is not necessary in the Hinduism for a place to be regarded as a temple, advocate K Parasaran, appearing for 'Ram Lalla Virajman' said.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Curious to know whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) was still residing in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court Friday put this query to 'Ram Lalla Virajman', the deity and one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put the question to senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for 'Ram Lalla Virajman', when he was arguing that the deity and the birthplace both were "juristic" entities and hence, capable of holding properties and instituting lawsuits.

"We are just wondering if anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' dynasty is still living there (at Ayodhya)," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The bench said that it was asking just out of curiosity.

"I have no information. We will try to find it out," Parasaran responded.

On the fourth day of the hearing, Parasaran was responding to the apex court's query as to how the 'Janmasthanam' (birthplace of deity) can be regarded as a "juristic person" having stakes as a litigant in the case.

"The idol is not necessary in the Hinduism for a place to be regarded as a temple," he said, adding "Hindus do not worship Gods in any definite form, rather they worship them as divine incarnation having no form."

Referring to Hindu religious texts, the senior lawyer said that one such example is Kedarnath temple where there is no idol of any deity.

Hence, there is no need of any idol for terming a place as a temple, having the character of "juristic" person capable to own properties and institute lawsuits, he said.

Hindus started worshipping Lord Ram even before the idol was installed and the temple was built, Parasaran said.

"The deity is treated as a living being and is considered as the master of the house," he said.

The top court, meanwhile, made clear that it would continue with the day-to-day hearing of the land dispute case and would consider granting mid-week breaks to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, counsel for Muslim parties including litigant M Siddiq, for preparing arguments.

The arguments in the case will continue on August 13.

Earlier, the bench had asked the counsel for the deity as to how the birthplace of Lord Ram can be regarded as a "juristic person" having stakes as a litigant in the case.

READ HERE | Ayodhya case: Muslim party objects to hearing on all days of week, says it can't be 'rushed through'

It had said that so far as Hindu deities are concerned, they have been legally treated as juristic person which can hold properties and institute, defend and intervene in lawsuits.

However, it asked as to how 'Janamsthanam' can file the case in the land dispute as party.

Parasaran had said that even the birthplace of the deity can be considered as a juristic person.

The lawsuit filed by the deity in the Ayodhya case has also made the birthplace of Lord Ram as co-petitioner and has sought claim over the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land at Ayodhya where the structure was razed on December 6, 1992.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya dispute Lord Ram Ram Lalla Virajman Babri Masjid Ram Janmabhoomi
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp