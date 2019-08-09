Home Nation

BJP to celebrate 'Jashn-e-Azadi' across Jammu and Kashmir

BJP state general secretary Ashok Kaul said that every resident of Jammu and Kashmir must celebrate the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

Published: 09th August 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag and BJP supporter | PTI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP will celebrate "Jashn-e-Azadi" on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 at every panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir, the state unit chief of the saffron party, Ravinder Raina, said on Friday.

He said this during an interaction with village heads here, in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi also took part.

"BJP activists will celebrate the historic decision (of the government to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir) at the local level across the state and our leaders will commemorate Jashn-e-Azadi on Independence Day at every panchayat, ward, mohalla," Raina said.

He also appreciated the role of the village heads in maintaining democracy in the region.

ALSO READ: Section 144 withdrawn in Jammu, schools, colleges to reopen on Saturday

These brave hearts faced ultimate threats in the past to keep alive the spirit of humanity in the remotest of the regions, Raina said.

He added that the people of the state were rejoicing the decision of abrogation of the draconian law that assaulted their basic rights.

Addressing the meeting, Kaul said every resident of Jammu and Kashmir must celebrate the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in the state.

He termed it as a victory of the common people as now, they could enjoy equal opportunities at par with other citizens of the country.

Kaul said the move had given basic rights to the Valmiki Samaj and the daughters of the state and opened up development avenues for the youth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir BJP Article 370 Article 35A Jashn e Azadi
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp