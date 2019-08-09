Jammu and Kashmir: Curbs to be relaxed for Friday namaz, normalcy may return before Eid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Friday prayers will take place in a “systematic manner” and namazis will be facilitated by the local administration despite heightened tension and curfew restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the government said on Thursday.

They added that the communication restrictions will be relaxed before Bakri-Eid and if Friday passes peacefully, this will happen as early as Friday evening. Eid-ul-Zuha will be celebrated on August 12.

“Movement restrictions will be slightly relaxed ahead of Friday prayers and people will be facilitated to mosques in batches. There would be security arrangements in place to ensure that Friday prayers take place in a smooth and peaceful manner,” said a source. However, strict vigil will be kept to identify trouble makers and the sermons of Imams will also be watched, said a senior security official.

“A decision to remove restrictions in specific areas will be taken depending on how Friday goes,” said another security official. Broadband connections were activated on Wednesday in some parts of Jammu.

“The easing of communication restrictions has already begun. Landlines will be activated first, and it will be area-specific,” said the official, who added that gradually 2G network services will be rolled out in Kashmir.

MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the government is observing the situation in

J&K and relaxation of restrictions is being considered. However, a final call will be taken by the state administration. “It is the local administration which will decide if restrictions are to be relaxed on Friday and on Eid,” Reddy said.