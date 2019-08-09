Home Nation

Cut money, Jai Shri Ram in West Bengal school exam paper

 In politically charged West Bengal, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘cut money’ made their way into school exams recently, sparking a controversy.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Exam hall, CBSE board exam, CBSE students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In politically charged West Bengal, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘cut money’ made their way into school exams recently, sparking a controversy. A Bangla language question paper for Class X at Akna Union High School at Polba in Hooghly district asked the students to answer one of the two questions — whether the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan is having a negative impact on our society or if the ‘cut money’ refund is a positive decision taken by the West Bengal government.

The school authorities noticed the politically loaded questions when the test paper before the secondary board exams for Class X students was underway on Thursday.

“The exam started at 2 pm and it was scheduled to be over at 3.45 pm. When we came to know about it, only five minutes were left and many students had already written the answers. We cancelled the two questions and decided to give all the students, including those who did not answer the questions, average marks,” said Rohit Kumar Pyne, teacher in-charge of the school. 

The students were asked to answer the question in 150 words. Pyne admitted that selecting the two questions was a wrong decision. “The questions were selected by Bangla language teacher Subhasish Ghosh. I was not aware of the questions selected for Class X students,” said Pyne.
When contacted, Ghosh refused to say anything in this regard. But a political row has erupted over the matter. 

The school is located in Trinamool-dominated Akna gram panchayat. Nirmal Ghosh, deputy head of the panchayat, said, “Schoolchildren should not have been asked to answer such political questions.”
BJP’s organisational president in Hooghly, Subir Nag, said, “It was not a mistake. The two questions were selected deliberately. A section of teachers in the school is acting at the behest of the ruling party and dividing students politically. This is unacceptable and we will take up the issue with higher authorities of the school education department.”

Parents of some students of the school also staged a demonstration in front of the institution on Thursday demanding action against Ghosh.       

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Jai Shri Ram Cut money
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp