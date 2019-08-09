Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole plea rejected 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in a Rohtak jail for raping his two disciples, was rejected by the Sunaria Jail superintendent on Friday.

The Dera chief had applied for parole to attend to his ailing mother.

The application was found invalid by Sunaria Jail Superintendent Sunil Sangwan on the basis of a report of the Sirsa deputy commissioner, who took into account the security considerations and the opinion of the board of doctors who examined the dera chief's mother.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the state government to take a decision on the representation filed by Harjit Kaur, wife of Ram Rahim, stating that her 85-year-old mother-in-law Naseeb Kaur is suffering from heart disease but refuses treatment till her son comes home.

Ram Rahim had earlier withdrawn his 42-day parole plea in June at the last minute. His parole plea was rejected even before that in May when he requested to attend the wedding ceremony of his foster daughter.

The 51-year-old controversial godman is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two woman sadhavis and the murder of a journalist. He is currently lodged in high security Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana.