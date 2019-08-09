Home Nation

Government gets over 16,000 nominations for Padma Awards 2020

Padma awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

The Padma Awards.

The Padma Awards. (For representational purposes)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has received more than 16,000 nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards to be given next year, officials said Friday.

The last date of filing the nominations or recommendations is September 15.

"Already 16,176 registrations have been made on the portal, against which 12,884  nominations/recommendations have been completed," they said.

The government accepts the nominations through online mode only on the Padma Awards portal.

The awards, which seek to recognise the "work of distinction", are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines.

Everyone without any distinction of race, caste, occupation, position or sex are eligible for the awards.

However, government servants, including those working with PSUs -- except doctors and scientists -- are not eligible.

The officials said that central ministries, states and UT governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees and Institutes of Excellence have been requested to make concerted efforts in identifying people whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognised and make suitable nominations in their favour.

It has been requested that efforts may be made to identify people especially amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and those doing selfless service to the society among others, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padma Awards Padma Awards nomination
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp