In outreach, PM Modi promises better deal to Kashmiris

Wishes them on the eve of Eid, says efforts on  to ensure they aren’t troubled on festival day.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi addresses the nation in New Delhi Thursday Aug 8 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the Kashmiris to sell the nullification of Article 370 and reorganising the state as the magic bullet to usher in a new era of all-round development and prosperity.

In his nearly 40-minute-long address to the nation, Modi underscored that Article 370 was impeding development. He talked about corruption and dynasty impacting growth in the state and how Article 370  deprived people of J&K from enjoying facilities available in other parts of the country. But, the speech hardly had any mention of ways to counter alienation and militancy.

READ MORE | Many J&K citizens not impressed with PM's speech, say Kashmiris should have been consulted

Referring to the current lockdown in the state, he said the situation will ease gradually. “I want to assure friends of J&K that the situation will gradually return to normalcy and their difficulties will ease.”
Modi wished people on the eve of Eid and said the government is working to ensure people aren’t troubled on the day of the festival, adding the government is also helping those who want to go home to J&K to celebrate Eid.

“Article 370 and Article 35A gave only separatism, nepotism and corruption to the people. The rights enjoyed by the daughters of other regions were not enjoyed by those of J&K. SCs, STs and OBCs in India enjoy special benefits but it did not apply in J&K,” Modi said adding that the abrogation of the two Articles has created a level playing field. 

“The financial benefits for Central government employees, including security forces, like LTC, HRA and more will be provide to those posted in J&K. Also, vacant posts in J&K will be filled,” he assured. The PM also urged industrialists, PSUs and other stakeholders to take policy decisions that could benefit the youth of the state.

‘Polls will be transparent’

■ J&K will not remain an UT forever. In future, J&K Assembly elections take place. It will be transparent. We want new energetic youth to become MLAs, ministers and chief minister

■ Closer cooperation with the Centre will help put an end to terrorism and separatism in the region

■ Govt respects objections of those who are opposed to the new plan and is working to address them. I urge them them to put national interests supreme and help government in giving Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh a new direction

