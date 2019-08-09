Madhya Pradesh 'land shark' caught torturing 15-year-old boy

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A chilling saga of a 15-year-old boy having been stripped, thrashed with rods and forced to lick a toilet by a land shark and his two aides to falsely implicate two boys in an attempt to murder case has been reported from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident which happened in May this year, came to light when the land shark, Mukhtiyar was arrested by police recently for his involvement in a land fraud case. “It was during the course of his (Mukhtiyar’s) questioning that the police started checking his cell-phone which revealed the shocking videos of the teenager being tortured beyond imagination. We traced the teenaged victim and his family, who were terrified by Mukhtiyar and after being assured full protection by us they got a case registered against Mukhtiyar and his aides,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG-Indore) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said the incident happened a few days after Mukhtiyar’s son was stabbed by some youths. Four persons were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Mukhtiyar’s family.

Eyeing to implicate two more boys in the case, Mukhtiyar along with brother Mustaqim and aide Nadim kidnapped the youth who was close to the two boys who were to be framed up in the case. The teenager was subsequently taken to a flat in where he was tortured.

The entire act was filmed by the men and later circulated online. Under tremendous pressure, the teenager later turned an eye witness in the attempt to murder of Mukhtiyar’s son and his statements were recorded before the police. Police have now re-opened around two dozen other criminal cases registered against Mukhtiyar.